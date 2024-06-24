Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

FutureCasting Oregon State to land three-star offensive lineman

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: OSU Adds 2025 DE Jesse Myers | 3-Star OL Commits To OSU | Beavers Land Las Vegas DB | What To Know About OSU's Final OV Weekend | Oregon State Makes Top 4 For Oakland WR Deji Ajose



After talking to sources familiar with the recruitment of one of Oregon State's top offensive line targets, I have placed a FutureCast in favor of the Beavers.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement