PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: OSU Adds 2025 DE Jesse Myers | 3-Star OL Commits To OSU | Beavers Land Las Vegas DB | What To Know About OSU's Final OV Weekend

Oregon State 2025 wide receiver target Deji Ajose announced his top four on Sunday night and the Beavers made the cut along with Utah, Cal, and Washington.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder is expected to make his decision later this month after taking the official visit rounds in the month of June.

He visited Corvallis and OSU in early June, and has been firmly in contact with Beavers' wide receivers coach Kefense Hynson. BeaversEdge recapped that OV HERE

"My visit was great," Ajose told BeaversEdge post-official visit. "I liked the environment and people that were there."

Following his OSU visit, he visited Utah, Washington, and Cal, so the competition will be fierce for his services amongst the former Pac-12 schools...

The Beavers have one receiver pledge in the class, Elijah Washington, who also hails from Oakland and is just minutes away from Ajose at Bishop O'Dowd.

MORE: OSU QB Target Earns Gorney Award | Spring Recap LBs | EDGE Top 25: Honorable Mentions + Just Missed