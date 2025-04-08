OSU GYM: Jade Carey Qualifies for NCAA Championships

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Oregon State senior Jade Carey has qualified as an all-arounder for the National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships, the NCAA officially announced on Monday.

Carey has appeared at the NCAA Championships in every single season as a collegiate gymnast and finished as a silver medalist in the all-around and on floor last year, also adding a third-place finish on beam, which came one year after finishing in second place on the beam in 2023; she also was a silver medalist on bars and fourth place all-around finisher as a freshman in 2022.

As a senior in 2025, Carey has been dominant, earning four 10s in her last four appearances while finishing the regular season ranked No. 1 both in the all-around and on beam. The Phoenix, Ariz., native also became the first gymnast in Pac-12 history to win both the beam and all-around in each of her regular season appearances, finishing with 43 event titles across 11 total appearances.

The championships, hosted by Texas Woman’s University and Knight Eady, will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, April 17-19.

OSU Athletics