Oregon State Safety Jack Kane Enters Transfer Portal

The Oregon State football team has seen its first attrition of spring as redshirt-senior defensive back Jack Kane has entered the transfer portal, BeaversEdge.com has confirmed.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder is coming off a season where he played in all 12 games (eight starts) and finished with 32 tackles with one forced fumble, two interceptions, two pass breakups and a quarterback hurry.

He's spent four total years at Oregon State, and after starting his career as a walk-on, steadily improved and had his best year as a Beaver in 2024.

He began in 2021, when he redshirted and didn't play, then played in 10 games, tallying two tackles in 2022. He had his breakout season in 2023, playing in nine games and recording 23 tackles with half a tackle for loss and three pass breakups.

However, this spring, he found himself mainly with the second and defense, perhaps highlighting his need to seek more playing time. The Beavers will have Skyler Thomas, Tyrice Ivy, and Jaheim Patterson as the established safety options with Kane's departure...

