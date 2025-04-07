GYM: Beavers Place Fourth at NCAA Regional Final

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beavers Clinch Series vs UCI | Offer Roundup 4/6 | CA ATH Schedules OSU OV | 3-2-1: Beavers Fall To UCI | Damarco Minor Enters Portal | Texas DE Jordyn Crites Schedules Official Visit | Preview: Beavers Take On Anteaters

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Oregon State gymnastics scored a 196.875 at the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional Final on Sunday, placing fourth.

Starting the meet on beam, Sophia Esposito earned a 9.850 and Jennifer McMillan a 9.800 as the Beavers finished with a 49.000 rotation score, but the team quickly responded.

On floor exercise in the second rotation, OSU posted its highest rotation score of the meet, using a trio of 9.900-plus scores from Esposito (9.900), Sage Thompson (9.900) and Carey (9.950). Kaitlin Garcia scored a 9.875 while Olivia Buckner earned her second-consecutive 9.850.

After a 49.100 on vault, the Beaver bars lineup came within half a tenth of its season high, counting no lower than a 9.800 on the way to a 49.300. Taylor DeVries led it off with a 9.800 before Natalie Briones earned her 10th 9.800 or better of the season with a 9.825. McMillan kept the momentum going with a 9.850 before another Thompson 9.900 and Carey 9.950.

Ellie Weaver made her first official appearance of the season for the bars lineup, scoring a 9.775 after previously earning a pair of 9.800s during exhibition routines.

Carey finished the meet with a 39.700 in the all-around, and will likely earn her place as an individual qualifier at the NCAA Championships; final qualifiers will be announced on Monday, April 7.

OSU Athletics