Get to know Oregon State's class of 2019 commitments in this feature from BeaversEdge.com.

Committed: June 19, 2018 Musgrave has a lot of potential that he hasn't quite tapped into yet, and we're expecting a big senior season out of the 6-foot-5, 225-pound three-star recruit. Musgrave was largely an unknown commodity as a junior, but he exploded this summer, earning offers from Oregon State, Oregon, Cal, and others. He quickly made his commitment to the Beavers, and he hasn't looked back. Links Musgrave talks "fit" at Oregon State; why he chose the Beavers New commitment: Luke Musgrave

Committed: June 17, 2018 Russell isn't in the Pac-12 footprint, but OSU defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar already had a strong relationship with the three-star prospect, and Russell fits what OSU wants in a defensive back. Russell, who ranks as the No. 22 recruit in the state of Illinois, also held offers from Iowa State, Syracuse, UCLA, and Wisconsin. Links DB Russell pledges to Oregon State New commitment: Wynston Russell

Committed: June 16, 2018 Bennett's recruitment came together quickly, as he visited Corvallis in hopes for a scholarship offer and he received it, then his commitment came a few days later. Bennett has family that lives in Oregon and family that went to OSU. It's a school that Bennett always wanted to go to, and it also helped OSU's cause that Bennett has a longstanding relationship with running backs coach Michael Pitre. Bennett, who stands at 6-foot-3, will play nose tackle in OSU's 3-4 set. Links Bennett details Oregon State commitment New commitment: Evan Bennett

Committed: June 10, 2018 Oregon State needed a junior college wide receiver to plug in and help balance out the scholarship numbers, and they got a good one in Clark, who is easily one of the top JuCo playmakers in the nation. Clark will come in as a junior with a redshirt year available next year. He also held an offer from Iowa State and several other FBS schools. Links Clark feels at home with Oregon State Clark talks Oregon State offer; official visit in the works?

Committed: June 10, 2018 Franke's first offer was from Oregon State back in April, and Oregon State did a great job in the month of May making him a priority in their class. He committed in June following his official visit. At the next level, Franke is best suited as an edge rushing outside linebacker, but out of necessity, he's been playing defensive tackle for his high school. This is why he's overlooked as a recruit, but OSU found a gem here. Franke's brother is a defensive lineman for Colorado. Links

Franke is set on becoming a Beaver Franke was 'thrilled' about his Oregon State offer

Committed: June 10, 2018 Speights is a bonafide four-star recruit and the brother of Oregon State defensive lineman Jeromy Reichner. Obviously, the family connection to OSU played a huge role in Oregon State landing the state of Pennsylvania's No. 6 recruit. Speights affirms that he's solid with Oregon State and won't be visiting other schools. He also held offers from the likes of Baylor, Duke, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Tennessee. Links Speights intends to follow family to Oregon State Four-star has strong connection to Oregon State

Committed: June 10, 2018 After Oregon State offered Erhart on May 17, the Beavers quickly became the favorite in his recruitment, and following his official visit in June, he made his commitment, which led the charge of four total commitments on that Sunday. Erhart holds a dozen offers in total with OSU being the lone Power Five conference school. He's a versatile linebacker and is expected to play inside to start his career. Links 2019 LB Erhart led a charge of Oregon State commitments Erhart lining up Oregon State official visit

Committed: May 7, 2018 Stover's commitment was a bit of a surprise just in terms of how low key his recruitment was. He's not a social media warrior whatsoever. He made his commitment to Oregon State in May and also held an offer from Cal. At 6-foot-7, 235-pounds, Stover has intriguing size, and when you match that with the athleticism he's already tapped into at Marshfield, you have one interesting prospect. Links Marshfield DE Cory Stover commits to Oregon State New commitment: Cory Stover

Committed: November 18, 2017 Hennessy committed to Oregon State while Cory Hall was the interim head coach, and he knew that there was a possibility that Hall would not be retained. That didn't matter to Hennessy though, as he always wanted to don the OSU orange and black. Hennessy is a good looking defensive end recruit for the Beavers. Links 2019 commit Kelsen Hennessy bleeds orange and black Hennessy bumped to three-star

