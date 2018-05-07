Coos Bay (Ore.) Marshfield defensive end Cory Stover committed to Oregon State on Monday, BeaversEdge.com learned.

Stover is a 6-foot-7, 225-pound prospect who also holds an offer from the California Golden Bears. He was offered by Oregon State in April following a spring practice visit.

Stover led Marshfield to a strong 11-1 season in 2017 and led the Pirates in receptions (24), receiving yards (503), and receiving touchdowns (7).

Defensively, Stover recorded 64 tackles (nine for loss), nine sacks, three pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

In January, battleprepwest.com said that Stover was "one of the most under recruited kids in the nation for the 2019 class. The first team all league two way standout & 4A Player of the Year favorite next season, should see his recruitment pickup significantly in the next few months."

Stover is Oregon State's third commitment of the 2019 class, joining fellow in state recruits Kelsen Hennessy and Anthony Gould.