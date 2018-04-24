BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State became the first scholarship offer for Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian defensive end/outside linebacker hybrid Ryan Franke.



"I recently got in contact with the defensive staff," Franke said. "I had an excellent phone call with coach [Trent] Bray and coach [Tim] Tibesar, and I was fired up by the scholarship."

Often times, a recruit's first offer will come from an FCS school or Group of Five conference school. That wasn't the case for Franke though.

"I was thrilled about receiving my first offer being from OSU, especially since they play in the Pac-12 conference," The 6-foot-4, 216-pounder said. "It feels amazing to get the opportunity to play at a school of this caliber, and I am very thankful.

"I couldn’t wait to tell my family about the news and see their reactions. It was a very good day at the Franke household to say the least."

Franke has been to Oregon State before, but it wasn't to cheer for the Beavers in any capacity. His older brother is Jase Franke, a defensive lineman for the Colorado Buffaloes. He saw a game between CU and OSU in Reser Stadium.

"I really liked the stadium and the environment," the younger Franke said. " I really look forward to going up to Corvallis to meet [former Colorado coach and current OSU offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren] and the rest of the coaching staff and to get a better feel for the school."

His older brother's team has been showing interest, and Franke has made several visits to Colorado over the years, including a spring game visit in March.

"It is always great to go to Colorado and see the players and coaches," said Franke. "My family and I have developed a lot of good relationships in Boulder, and I always love getting a chance to meet with the coaches. I plan on attending one of their camps this summer along with a handful of others."

Franke's next visit may be back up in Corvallis.

"I plan on visiting Oregon State this spring, and I am very excited," he said. "I have a busy camp schedule this summer, and if any other schools were to express serious interest in me, I would be very open to visiting their campus."

