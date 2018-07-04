BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State had a big run of commitments in the month of June, landing seven of its overall 10 pledges in the class of 2019 in that month. The last prospect to commit to OSU during that stretch was Bend (Ore.) tight end Luke Musgrave.

His recruitment was interesting, as he didn't receive his first scholarship offer until June 6 when the Beavers delivered him the good news. UC Davis, Utah State, Cal, and Oregon all offered the 6-foot-5, 225-pound three-star prospect over the span of a week.

"I'm kind of a late bloomer," Musgrave said. "I was a lot smaller in recent years and grew up a little bit -- size wise. I had some good opportunities and worked hard."