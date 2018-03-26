BeaversEdge.com

Salem (Ore.) West Salem wide receiver Anthony Gould is from Kansas but moved to Oregon, and he's going to spend a few more years in the Beaver State.

On Friday afternoon, Gould announced his verbal commitment to Oregon State. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound prospect landed an offer from the Beavs in December, and after a campus visit a couple of weeks ago, Gould knew OSU was the place for him.

"I called coach Kefense [Hynson] and told him and coach [Jonathan] Smith I was ready to commit,"Gould said. "I felt like Oregon State was home."

Gould is Oregon State's second verbal commitment of the 2019 class, joining Kelsen Hennessy. Both commits for the Beavs are in-state based recruits, so it's obvious that landing the top talent in Oregon is an early priority for Smith's new staff.

"I liked the campus feeling," Gould continued. "I feel as if my fit in the offense would be great. I’ve talked to the coaches and we agree on how I would be used."

Gould will be used all over the field in OSU's offense, whether it be in the slot, outside, and maybe even some running back.

"Oregon State fans should know that I am ready to compete and ready to put on for the state of Oregon," Gould said.

Currently, Gould's only offer is from Oregon State but other schools have shown interest and he could have more offers coming. But Gould is strong in his pledge to the Beavers and does not have any visits planned to other schools.a