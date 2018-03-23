BeaversEdge.com

Back in December, Oregon State extended a scholarship offer to Salem (Ore.) West Salem H.S. wide receiver Anthony Gould. A couple of weeks ago, Gould made a campus visit at OSU to check things out.

"I spent most of my time with coach [Jake] Cookus & coach Kefense [Hynson]. I enjoyed talking football with them and even just talking about life and conversations outside of football," Gould said.

Gould just announced his commitment to the Beavers, giving OSU their second commitment of the 2019 class, joining fellow in-state recruit Kelsen Hennessy.

While Gould was at Oregon State on his recent visit, he liked what he heard from the staff with regards to how he'll be used in Brian Lindgren's offense.

"The coaches' main message was that I would be moved all around the field at different positions," explained Gould. "In the slot, line up outside, and maybe even some running back."

Gould announced his commitment on Friday afternoon on Twitter. View the tweet below.