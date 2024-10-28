Oregon State lands former Utah State commit, DE Bleu Danztler

Oregon State has added its third commitment in two weeks on Monday as defensive end Bleu Dantzler, a former Utah State commitment announced his decision to become a Beaver.

"100% Committted, Corvallis I'm home," the 6-foot-3, 230-pound edge rusher said on X. Dantzler joins California quarterback Tristan Ti'a and defensive end Niklas Fisher as recent prospects to commit to the Beavers. Both prospects committed to the program last week following official visits.

Last week following his official visit to Corvallis, Dantzler announced his decommitment from Utah State.

Beyond his offers from Oregon State and Utah State, the Chandler, Arizona native also held offers in his recruitment from Army, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Navy, San Diego State, San Jose State, SMU, and Wyoming.

The three-star prospect is the fourth defensive line commitment for the Beavers in the cycle joining the afermentioned Niklas Fisher as well as California prosepct's Jesse Myers and Logan Knapp.