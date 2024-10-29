Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 8 Recap

With week eight of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!

P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers

-> In Carolina's 28-14 loss to Denver, Hekker was called on early and often, punting five times for a total of 247 yards. He averaged 49.4 yards per punt, landed one inside the 20, and had a long punt of 53 yards. He also attempted a pass, but didn't complete it...

WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts

-> Gould didn't see action in Indy's 23-20 loss to Houston...

OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers

-> Seumalo made his fourth straight start of the season at left guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their 26-18 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football..

OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints

-> In New Orleans' 26-8 loss to the Chargers, Fuaga made his eighth straight start of the season at left tackle and saw his second-most snaps of the season at 73. Fuaga is NOLA's highest-graded lineman via PFF as a rookie...

S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins

-> In Miami's 28-27 loss to Arizona, Poyer started at safety and played a season-high 66 snaps to go with eight tackles and one breakup. It was also Poyer's best game of the season per PFF...

S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers

-> Oladapo didn't see action in Green Bay's 30-27 win over Jacksonville...

OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings

-> In Minnesota's 30-20 loss to Los Angeles, Brandel made his seventh straight start at left guard, seeing 50 snaps against the Rams.

TE Teagan Quitoriano - Houston Texans

-> In Houston's 23-20 win over Indy, Quitoriano had his busiest game of the season, playing a season-high 24 snaps and earning his third straight start. He wasn't targeted in the passing game, but the Texans highly value his run-blocking and can receive when called upon.

ILB Omar Speights - Los Angeles Rams

-> In Los Angeles' 30-20 win over Minnesota, Speights started at inside linebacker (first start of career) and tallied four tackles.