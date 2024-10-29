Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 8 Recap

in other news
BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: Cal vs Oregon State
BeaversEdge gives its predictions for Oregon State's matchup against Cal...
Oregon State vs Cal: The Edge Report
BeaversEdge takes a look at each position group and determines which program has the edge.
Oregon State Football Insider: Injury Report Week 8 vs Cal
Where do the Beavers stand injury-wise heading into the matchup with Cal? We've got you covered!
Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Cal Expert
BeaversEdge catches up with GoldenBearReport Publisher Matt Moreno to learn more about Cal!
Oregon State flips Texas State DLE Niklas Fisher
Fisher is the 15th commitment in Oregon State's 2025 recruiting class.
in other news
BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: Cal vs Oregon State
BeaversEdge gives its predictions for Oregon State's matchup against Cal...
Oregon State vs Cal: The Edge Report
BeaversEdge takes a look at each position group and determines which program has the edge.
Oregon State Football Insider: Injury Report Week 8 vs Cal
Where do the Beavers stand injury-wise heading into the matchup with Cal? We've got you covered!
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With week eight of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!
MORE: Snap Counts + Takeaways From Cal | Team Grades & Top Performers vs Cal | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Loss To Cal
On 53-Man Roster
P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers
-> In Carolina's 28-14 loss to Denver, Hekker was called on early and often, punting five times for a total of 247 yards. He averaged 49.4 yards per punt, landed one inside the 20, and had a long punt of 53 yards. He also attempted a pass, but didn't complete it...
WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts
-> Gould didn't see action in Indy's 23-20 loss to Houston...
OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> Seumalo made his fourth straight start of the season at left guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their 26-18 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football..
OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints
-> In New Orleans' 26-8 loss to the Chargers, Fuaga made his eighth straight start of the season at left tackle and saw his second-most snaps of the season at 73. Fuaga is NOLA's highest-graded lineman via PFF as a rookie...
S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins
-> In Miami's 28-27 loss to Arizona, Poyer started at safety and played a season-high 66 snaps to go with eight tackles and one breakup. It was also Poyer's best game of the season per PFF...
S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers
-> Oladapo didn't see action in Green Bay's 30-27 win over Jacksonville...
OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings
-> In Minnesota's 30-20 loss to Los Angeles, Brandel made his seventh straight start at left guard, seeing 50 snaps against the Rams.
TE Teagan Quitoriano - Houston Texans
-> In Houston's 23-20 win over Indy, Quitoriano had his busiest game of the season, playing a season-high 24 snaps and earning his third straight start. He wasn't targeted in the passing game, but the Texans highly value his run-blocking and can receive when called upon.
ILB Omar Speights - Los Angeles Rams
-> In Los Angeles' 30-20 win over Minnesota, Speights started at inside linebacker (first start of career) and tallied four tackles.
On Practice Squad
WR Isaiah Hodgins - New York Giants
-> After having a brief stint on the active roster and earning his first stats of the season, Hodgins remains on the Giants' practice squad...
DB Ryan Cooper Jr - Baltimore Ravens
-> After going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, Cooper signed a free-agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens. He didn't make the 53-man roster but was signed to the practice squad and is currently their third-string CB.
RB Jermar Jefferson - Detroit Lions
-> After dealing with numerous injuries early in his pro career, Jefferson is healthy entering the year with the Lions and is currently the third-string practice squad RB. He didn't make the initial 53-man roster, but the Lions kept him around and have done so since making him a seventh-round pick several years ago, so they're still invested in the young back.
DB Nahshon Wright - Minnesota Vikings
-> After struggling to break into the Cowboys DB rotation these past couple of years, Wright was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where he currently resides as the top cornerback on the practice squad. We'll see if the Vikings perhaps value Wright's third-round draft grade better than the Cowboys did...
Injured Reserve/OUT
DB Rejzohn Wright - New Orleans Saints
-> Wright was placed on injured reserve by the Saints with an undisclosed injury. It's unclear whether he will play yet this season.
WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys
-> Cooks is on short-term IR with a knee injury, but should return in a month or so.
DL Kyle Peko - Detroit Lions
-> Peko suffered what is expected to be a season-ending pectoral injury in the Lions' win over Dallas...
TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers
-> After suffering an ankle injury in the week four loss to Minnesota, Musgrave didn't see action recovering in week five. The injury turned out to be potentially more significant than originally thought as the Packers placed Musgrave on IR before this past weekend's games. It's expected he will miss about a month...
DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots
-> Placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, it's unclear how much time Austin is set to miss...
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson
- SDE
- TE
- S
- ATH
- RB
- OLB
- RB
- TE
- CB
- SDE