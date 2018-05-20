BeaversEdge.com

A few days ago, West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade outside linebacker Michael Erhart announced that he received an offer from the Oregon State Beavers.

"I'm super excited," he said. "It was a huge offer for me. I couldn't be more excited about this."

Erhart isn't lacking scholarship offers. He already has ten schools to choose from, but the Oregon State offer was special because it was his first Power Five conference offer.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound 2019 recruit has been keeping in touch with linebackers coach Trent Bray.

"I've been talking to coach Bray for a while," said Erhart. "He told me he'd be by for spring practice. He came by and really liked what he saw. I gave him a call later that day and he offered me. I couldn't be more excited and fired up."