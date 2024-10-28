Advertisement

Published Oct 28, 2024
PFF ANALYTICS: Oregon State's Grades & Top Performers vs Cal
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team (4-4) falling to Cal (4-4) on Saturday, BeaversEdge looks at the team grades and top performers via PFF!

MORE: 5 Takeaways From OSU's Loss To Cal |

Team Grades vs Cal
See full grades below
CategoryGame Grade

Overall Offense

59.2 (season-low)

Overall Defense

69.9 (highest since Purdue)

OVERALL SCORE

66.1

PFF Grading Scale

Elite: 90.0 or higher

High Quality: 80.0 - 89.9

Above Average: 70.0 - 79.9

Average: 60.0 - 69.9

Below Average: 50.0 - 59.9

Poor: 49.9 or lower

