In March, West Salem High School star Anthony Gould ended his recruitment early by committing to the Oregon State Beavers and hasn't looked back. Sure, stranger things have happened than Gould not signing with OSU if that were to happen, but he seems very happy with OSU and vice versa. After his commitment, Gould told BeaversEdge.com that"Oregon State fans should know that I am ready to compete and ready to put on for the state of Oregon."

What are the Beavers getting in Gould?