LAS VEGAS BOWL GAME DAY is here!

After a 9-3 regular season campaign, the No. 14 Oregon State football team is looking to reach the 10-win plateau for just the third time in program history against the Florida Gators in the Las Vegas Bowl!

Who: Florida (6-6, 3-5 SEC) vs No. 14 Oregon State (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12)

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Allegiant Stadium; Las Vegas Nev.

LINE: OSU -8.5

How to watch: ESPN

How to listen: CLICK HERE

LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE

