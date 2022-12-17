News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-17 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Las Vegas Bowl Game Day: Florida vs Oregon State

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

LAS VEGAS BOWL GAME DAY is here!

After a 9-3 regular season campaign, the No. 14 Oregon State football team is looking to reach the 10-win plateau for just the third time in program history against the Florida Gators in the Las Vegas Bowl!

Stick with BeaversEdge.com as we'll have complete coverage of the contest live from Allegiant Stadium...

Who: Florida (6-6, 3-5 SEC) vs No. 14 Oregon State (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12)

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Allegiant Stadium; Las Vegas Nev.

LINE: OSU -8.5

How to watch: ESPN

How to listen: CLICK HERE

LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE

***ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT ON THE DAM BOARD HERE***

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

Oregon State vs Florida - BeaversEdge Coverage
Team Content Dam Board Discussions Recruiting + MORE

Staff Predictions: OSU vs Florida

Board Predictions: OSU vs Florida

OSU Lands JUCO DE/OLB Nikko Taylor

WATCH: OSU At The Fremont Experience

What We Know Ahead Of NSD (Discussion)

Inside The Dam: What To Know Ahead Of NSD

A Closer Look At Florida

Nikko Taylor Commits (Discussion)

Transfer Portal Big Board (12/12)

EDGE POD: Previewing OSU vs Florida

Max Browne On Why QB's Should Be Interested In OSU

OSU Lands FL DB Harlem Howard

Jonathan Smith Agrees To New Contract

Jonathan's New Contract

OSU Lands Hawaii LB Leonard Ah You

WATCH: Beavers Preview Las Vegas Bowl - Part 1 - Part 2

Transfer Portal Big Board (Discussion)

Where OSU's 2023 Class Stands In The Rankings

WATCH: OSU Arrives In Las Vegas

Beavers In Vegas

Latest on Kedon Slovis

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US on FACEBOOK

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB

• Subscribe to our YouTube.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}