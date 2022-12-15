PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Good Thursday morning BeaversEdge subscribers, welcome to the newest edition of Inside the Dam. Below we'll provide updates on remaining notable targets as we head into the final weekend before the early signing period.

There will be of course no official visits this weekend as the Beavers are in Las Vegas preparing for their Las Vegas Bowl matchup against Florida on Saturday. With that, the Beavers' recruiting efforts prior to the Early Signing Period are mostly done. Coaches will keep in contact with the top targets left through the next few days but once midnight strikes on Sunday night, it's officially a dead period.

As of Thursday morning, Oregon State holds 18 commitments in their 2023 recruiting class with a Rivals team recruiting rank of 50, three spots ahead of where they finished last year at No.53.

Early Enrollees: So far, BeaversEdge has confirmed the following prospects will enroll early; QB Aidan Chiles, WR Tastean Reddicks, WR Zachary Card, WR Montrel Hatten, DE Kelze Howard, DT Thomas Collins.

