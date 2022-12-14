With the No. 14 Oregon State football team (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) set to face Florida (6-6, 3-5 SEC) in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17th, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Florida Gators...

- In their first seasons as Gators, RB Montrell Johnson Jr. (144 carries, 827 yards, 5.7 YPC, 10 TD) and RB Trevor Etienne (110 carries, 705 yards, 6.4 YPC, 6 TD) have been highly efficient leading UF’s running game.

- They are one of eight RB duos in the FBS to have rushed for over 700 yards apiece this season, and one of four FBS RB duos to do so while each rushing for over 5.5 YPC.

- The duo has combined for a touchdown in all 12 games, scoring 17 total TDs (rushing TDs in 11 of 12 games).

- Johnson Jr. is one of 12 FBS RBs with back-to-back seasons with 10+ rushing TDs from 2021-22 and the only to do so at two different schools.

- Etienne’s FBS ranks among true freshmen RBs: YPC (third - 6.4), TDs (T10th - six) and rush yards (eighth - 705).

- Etienne is coming off a career-high 129 yards rushing with one TD in Week 13 vs. FSU, marking his second 100-yard rushing game in the last three weeks as well as the second of his young career.

- In the last four games, the duo has combined for four 100-yard rushing performances, as Etienne hit 100 yards vs. South Carolina and at FSU, and Johnson did so at Texas A&M and vs. South Carolina

- Johnson Jr. ranks t-fourth in the SEC and t-21st in the Power Five with 10 rushing touchdowns.

- 18 different players have caught a pass for Florida this season - most since having 21 players do so in 2018.

- Six wide receivers have led or shared the weekly lead in receiving yards: Justin Shorter (five), Ricky Pearsall (three), Xzavier Henderson(two), Trent Whittemore (one), Caleb Douglas (one) and Daejon Reynolds (one).

- At FSU in Week 13, Pearsall set a career-high with 148 yards receiving while his two TDs tied his personal best.

- Pearsall has recorded a reception in 27 consecutive games. He ranks second in the FBS with 20.6 yards per catch.

- UF ended the regular season with two WRs in the top-five in the FBS in yards per catch: Shorter (fourth - 19.9).

- Florida is the only team in the FBS with two qualified WRs averaging over 19.0 yards per catch, as Pearsall’s 20.6 YPC ranks second nationally while WR Justin Shorter sits in fourth at 19.9.

- Pearsall is one of seven FBS WRs with 115-plus rushing yards and 595-plus receiving yards.

- The Gators’ 13 sacks allowed are tied for the 15th-fewest in the FBS (t-eighth in P5) and second in the SEC.

- Since the start of last season, Florida has out-sacked its opponents by a plus-31 margin, and the Gators’ 27 sacks allowed are tied for the 11th-fewest in the FBS (second in the SEC behind Georgia).

- Two UF OL are graded inside the top-20 in the FBS at their position according to Pro Football Focus: G O’Cyrus Torrence(#1, 88.6) and T Austin Barber (#18, 79.9).

- Torrence never allowed a QB hit or sack in 3,065 career snaps -- zero QB hurries or penalties in 698 snaps in 2022.

- Richard Gouraige has started each of the last 40 games he has been active (missed 2021 vs. Vandy to injury).

- Florida has out-gained its opponents in 18 of 25 games dating back to last season .

- The Gators have had 500-plus yards in three of their last nine games and in 15 of their last 36 games. Florida has amassed 400-plus total yards in eight of 12 games this season, as well as 24 times in its last 35 games, and 37 of the last 54.

- The Gators have produced 22 turnovers this season with at least one each game, including seven with multiple. The Gators rank first in the SEC in turnovers gained and second in turnover margin (+8).

- LB Amari Burneyhas had a breakout season in his fifth campaign with the Gators, contributing in a multitude of ways. The St. Petersburg, Fla. native leads the team in sacks (4.0) and TFL (9.0) while ranking t-first in interceptions (two), t-second in forced fumbles (two), t-second in pass breakups (4) and fourth in tackles (71)

- UF HC Billy Napier and OSU HC Jonathan Smith coached against each other in 2017, when the two each held the same position of OC / QB Coach at Arizona State and Washington, respectively. Napier’s ASU squad topped the Huskies in that Oct. 14 matchup, 13-7.

- Outside linebacker Andrew Chatfield Jr. was a member of the Orange & Blue from 2018-21and played in 23 games, where he posted 19 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one pass breakup.

- While the Gators have zero players from the state of Oregon on the roster, the Beavers have five from the state of Florida: outside linebacker Andrew Chatfield Jr. (Plantation, Fla.), wide receiver John Dunmore (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), running back Deshaun Fenwick (Bradenton,Fla.), inside linebacker Melvin Jordan IV (St. Petersburg, Fla.) and defensive back Noble Thomas (Orange, Fla.).