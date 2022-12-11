With the early signing period (Dec. 21st) just over a week away, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at where Oregon State's 2023 class ranks so far and how it compares to previous seasons under head coach Jonathan Smith ...

With just over a week away before the early signing period on Wednesday, December 21st, Oregon State football currently has 17 commitments for the class of 2023.

Those 17 pledges are quarterback Aidan Chiles, wide receivers David Wells, Tastean Reddicks, Zachary Card, and Montrel Hatten, tight ends Cooper Jensen and Dorian Thomas, offensive lineman Jacob Anderson and Zander Etsy, defensive linemen Thomas Collins, Abraham Johnson, Zakaih Saez, Kelze Howard, linebackers Isaiah Chisom and Leonard Ah You, and defensive backs Andre Jordan and Jermod McCoy...

The Beavers are actively recruiting so there's still a chance we could see more commitments or perhaps even flips...

In terms of the national rank, Oregon State checks in at No. 49 with 1095 total points...

In terms of the Pac-12 rank, the Beavers check in at No. 7 in the conference, ahead of UCLA, Colorado, WSU, ASU, & Cal...

The increase comes from Chiles being bumped to a four-star in the Rivals rankings along with the commitment of Ah You...

This is an updated look at recruiting rankings for the 2023 class, so if you need a refresher on how Rivals ranks classes and players, click here for the formula.