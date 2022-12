PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith, running back Isaiah Newell, Mr. Everything Jack Colletto, and offensive lineman Joshua Gray as they preview the Las Vegas Bowl and much more!

MORE: Inside The Dam: Recruiting Notes | EDGE POD: Talkin' OSU's Awards, Jonathan Smith, NIL, & MORE | Jack Colletto Wins Hornung Award | Inside The DAM: Transfer Portal Edition | Luke Musgrave Declares For NFL Draft | Transfer Portal Big Board | OSU Offers Wyoming Transfer | Beavers Offer Nevada OL | Smith, Martinez, 19 Beavers Honored