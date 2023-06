PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State football finished up their second official visit weekend of the month on Sunday and BeaversEdge provides the latest intel coming out of another busy weekend.

MORE: Analysis: WR Jayden Dixon-Veal | 2023 Scholarship Chart | Analysis: WR Jamai East | Jayden Dixon-Veal Commits To OSU | Jamai East Commits To OSU | Previewing OSU's Visitors | Where OSU's Class Ranks