The College of San Mateo to Oregon State pipeline continues. On Friday, 6-foot-2, wide receiver Jamai East announced his commitment to the Beavers. His commitment comes days after taking an official visit to a Corvallis.

East committed to Oregon State over Illinois, which he also visited prior to his commitment. Other offers which he held included Mississippi State, Purdue, and Utah. He joins Alton Julian, Ryan Cooper, and Tyrice Ivy as prospects out of the College of San Mateo to make their way to Oregon State.