JUCO WR Jamai East commits to Oregon State
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: Previewing OSU's Visitors | JUCO WR's Trending Toward OSU | Where OSU's Class Ranks | Idaho OL Rakeem Johnson discusses OSU OV | Baseball By The Numbers: Season Wrap Up | What Is OSU Getting In Malachi Durant?
The College of San Mateo to Oregon State pipeline continues. On Friday, 6-foot-2, wide receiver Jamai East announced his commitment to the Beavers. His commitment comes days after taking an official visit to a Corvallis.
East committed to Oregon State over Illinois, which he also visited prior to his commitment. Other offers which he held included Mississippi State, Purdue, and Utah. He joins Alton Julian, Ryan Cooper, and Tyrice Ivy as prospects out of the College of San Mateo to make their way to Oregon State.
East will join an Oregon State wide receiver room that includes Jesiah Irish, Anthony Gould, Silas Bolden, Jimmy Valsin, Trevor Pope, and freshmen David Wells, Zach Card, Tastean Reddicks, and Montrel Hatten.
Notably, John Dunmore announced his departure from the wide receiver room on Friday. Dunmore was expected to be a key part of the Beavers' passing game this upcoming season.
While East is listed at 6-foot-2, sources tell BeaversEdge he's closer to 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds. With such a lengthy frame, East would bring nice size to the Beavers' passing attack. He's also a quality route runner and shows good athleticism, speed, and the ability to go up and get a wide range of balls thrown his way.
For the College of San Mateo, East recorded 11 receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns this past season. He’ll have three years of eligibility left to play with the Beavers.
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @RivalsDylanCC
• Subscribe to our YouTube.