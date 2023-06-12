BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney break down the commitment and impact for the Beavers!

Oregon State has officially landed 2023 JUCO wide receiver Jayden Dixon-Veal as he announced his commitment on Friday afternoon, shortly after fellow OSU pledge and teammate Jamai East ...

Jayden Dixon-Veal's recruitment was a pretty quiet one overall and one that really flew under the radar...

Dixon-Veal didn't talk much during his recruitment but picked up an offer from Oregon State at the beginning of May, and like his teammate, Jamai East also had a heavy interest in Illinois. He also had offers from Ball State, UConn, and McNeese State...

Oregon State, however, like with East was able to get the job done with Dixon-Veal this past week and he'll be the second JC addition to the receiver room in Corvallis...

- Dylan Callaghan-Croley

