COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In WR Jayden Dixon-Veal?
Oregon State has officially landed 2023 JUCO wide receiver Jayden Dixon-Veal as he announced his commitment on Friday afternoon, shortly after fellow OSU pledge and teammate Jamai East...
BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney break down the commitment and impact for the Beavers!
THE COMMITMENT
Jayden Dixon-Veal's recruitment was a pretty quiet one overall and one that really flew under the radar...
Dixon-Veal didn't talk much during his recruitment but picked up an offer from Oregon State at the beginning of May, and like his teammate, Jamai East also had a heavy interest in Illinois. He also had offers from Ball State, UConn, and McNeese State...
Oregon State, however, like with East was able to get the job done with Dixon-Veal this past week and he'll be the second JC addition to the receiver room in Corvallis...
- Dylan Callaghan-Croley
THE IMPACT
After John Dunmore announced his departure on Friday, the need for Oregon State to replenish the talent and depth in the receiver room was paramount, and that's exactly what they did with two College of San Mateo receiver additions.
Shortly after his teammate Jamai East announced his pledge, it was Jayden Dixon-Veal's turn as the 6-foot, 180-pounder declared he was Corvallis bound!
Dixon-Veal will join a receiver room that features Jesiah Irish, Anthony Gould, Silas Bolden, Jimmy Valsin, Trevor Pope, and freshmen David Wells, Zach Card, Tastean Reddicks, Montrel Hatten, and fellow CSM pledge Jamai East...
While he doesn't boast the same size as East, Dixon-Veal had a more productive season for CSM this year than East, tallying 24 receptions for 272 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
