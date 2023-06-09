Oregon State and the College of San Mateo’s bountiful relationship continued on Friday. JUCO wide receiver Jayden Dixon-Veal announced on Friday his commitment to the Beavers.

Dixon-Veal joins fellow College of San Mateo WR Jamai East in his commitment on Friday. East announced his own commitment earlier on Friday afternoon. Dixon-Veal and East join Alton Julian, Ryan Cooper, and Tyrice Ivy as former Bulldogs out of the College of San Mateo to make their way to Oregon State.

He'll join a receiver room that features East, Jesiah Irish, Anthony Gould, Silas Bolden, Jimmy Valsin, Trevor Pope, and freshmen David Wells, Zach Card, Tastean Reddicks, and Montrel Hatten.

For the College of San Mateo this year, Dixon-Veal had 24 receptions for 272 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Dixon-Veal brings quality size to the Beavers' wide receiver room but his best tool is his athleticism and his ability to do damage in the yards after the catch department. He's a quality route runner who can take the top off of a defense and isn't afraid to go up against more physical cornerbacks.