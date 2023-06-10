COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In JC WR Jamai East?
Oregon State's ever-growing pipeline to the College of San Mateo continued on Friday afternoon as 2023 JUCO wide receiver Jamai East announced his pledge! Moments later, fellow SMC teammate Jayden Dixon-Veal also announced his commitment...
BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney break down the commitment and impact for the Beavers!
THE COMMITMENT
East was originally offered by Oregon State a few weeks ago and quickly got on official visit scheduled with the Beavers.
Illinois was the Beavers' primary competitor in this recruitment, going on an official visit to Champaign right before his official visit to Corvallis. He also held offers from Purdue, Utah, and Mississippi State...
While his OV with the Illini went super well, once he got onto Corvallis, the Beavers were able to get this one wrapped up quickly, ultimately ending up in his commitment on Friday.
- Dylan Callaghan-Croley
THE IMPACT
After the departure of John Dunmore in the receiver room, adding a receiver of immediate impact became a high-priority need for head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, and receivers coach Kefense Hynson...
The Beavers did just that in landing College of San Mateo receiver Jamai East, who figures to be an instant-impact playmaker for the Beavers if he can quickly make the JC-to-D1 jump because of his size...
East will join a receiver room that features Jesiah Irish, Anthony Gould, Silas Bolden, Jimmy Valsin, Trevor Pope, and freshmen David Wells, Zach Card, Tastean Reddicks, Montrel Hatten, and fellow CSM pledge Jayden Dixon-Veal...
With Dylan reporting during East's commitment that he's actually closer to 6-foot-3 rather than 6-foot-2, East would be the tallest receiver in OSU's room as the tallest guys (Pope & Valsin) sit 6-foot-2.
