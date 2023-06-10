BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney break down the commitment and impact for the Beavers!

Oregon State's ever-growing pipeline to the College of San Mateo continued on Friday afternoon as 2023 JUCO wide receiver Jamai East announced his pledge! Moments later, fellow SMC teammate Jayden Dixon-Veal also announced his commitment...

East was originally offered by Oregon State a few weeks ago and quickly got on official visit scheduled with the Beavers.

Illinois was the Beavers' primary competitor in this recruitment, going on an official visit to Champaign right before his official visit to Corvallis. He also held offers from Purdue, Utah, and Mississippi State...

While his OV with the Illini went super well, once he got onto Corvallis, the Beavers were able to get this one wrapped up quickly, ultimately ending up in his commitment on Friday.

- Dylan Callaghan-Croley