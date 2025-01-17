Harlan: Oregon State MBB Delivers Signature Win Over Gonzaga

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Conference games are all big, but against a ranked WCC opponent at home, the stakes were even higher for Wayne Tinkle’s squad against Gonzaga, given the adversity they’ve faced in the past few seasons.

“It’s an unbelievable reward after the crap that we’ve gone through the last three years as a program, the way this team has gone about its work, they’re so deserving,” Tinkle said post-game following the Beavers 97-89 win over No. 16 Gonzaga.

The Beavers have experienced the highs and lows of basketball success, from an Elite 8 run to 3-28 and everything in between.

However, it all culminated in a fairy tale ending Thursday night, and to get to that result, Tinkle asked his team not to make the moment more significant than necessary and to execute offensively and defensively on the court, which is what they did.

I had heard all offseason that Tinkle has the squad to make a run in March Madness, but the Beavers' resume of wins had yet to show the talent to justify such aspirations.

