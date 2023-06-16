PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Previewing OSU's Upcoming OV Weekend | Drew Chatfield One Of P12's Top Edge's | Analysis: OL Dylan Sikorski | Jayden Dixon-Veal Reopens Recruitment | Inside The Dam: Top QB Target Notes | Oregon State Lands OL Dylan Sikorski

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State outfielder Gavin Turley has been named a Second-Team Freshman All-American by Perfect Game, the online publication announced on Thursday.

His selection gives the Beavers at least one Freshman All-American in three consecutive seasons and 14 of the last 17 years dating back to 2007.

Turley, who hails from Chandler, Ariz., batted .309 in 2023, adding nine doubles with one triple, 14 home runs, 46 runs batted in and three stolen bases. His 14 home runs tie him with Bob McNair (1980) for the sixth-most in a single-season at OSU.

Turley batted .571 (20-for-35) during a nine-game hit streak to end the season. He hit eight home runs with six doubles and 28 RBI over that stretch.

He was named to the Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team after collecting seven hits with four home runs and 10 RBI in four games in Baton Rouge.

Only true freshmen were considered for the publication’s first and second teams.