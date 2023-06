PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

It is time once again to preview Oregon State's official visit weekend. After having a quality weekend, last week, the Beavers will host a larger group of prospects on campus this weekend.

As of right now, 10 prospects are expected to be on campus in Corvallis including a pair of commitments in wide receiver Logan Saldate and running back Makhi Frazier.