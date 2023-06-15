PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State redshirt-senior outside linebacker Drew Chatfield ranks inside the top five of returning Pac-12 EDGE rushers this season per PFF.

The 6-foot-2, 252-pounder checks in at No. 5 amongst returning Pac-12 Edge's with an overall grade of 78.7.

Chatfield originally began his career in Florida with the Gators before electing to transfer to Oregon State during the 2021 campaign.

After sitting out the remainder of '21, Chatfield played in 12 games (one start) in 2022, tallying 20 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and five QB hurries.

Chatfield is projected to be one of Oregon State's starters at outside linebacker this season...

PFF Grading Scale

Elite: 90.0 or higher

High Quality: 80.0 - 89.9

Above Average: 70.0 - 79.9

Average: 60.0 - 69.9

Below Average: 50.0 - 59.9

Poor: 49.9 or lower