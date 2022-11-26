Game Day: Oregon vs Oregon State
BLACK FRIDAY/CYBER MONDAY DEAL - Get BeaversEdge Premium For $22 (78% Off)
GAME DAY is here! Following a dominant 31-7 victory over Arizona State last week, the 21st-ranked Oregon State football team is back in action at Reser Stadium against the ninth-ranked Oregon Ducks!
Stick with BeaversEdge.com as we'll have complete coverage of the contest live from Corvallis!
Who: No. 9 Oregon (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) vs No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12)
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Ore.
LINE: Oregon -3 - O/U 57.5
How to watch: ABC
How to listen: CLICK HERE
LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE
***ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE***
|Team Content
|Dam Board Discussions
|Recruiting + MORE
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB
• Subscribe to our YouTube.