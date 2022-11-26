BLACK FRIDAY/CYBER MONDAY DEAL - Get BeaversEdge Premium For $22 (78% Off)

GAME DAY is here! Following a dominant 31-7 victory over Arizona State last week, the 21st-ranked Oregon State football team is back in action at Reser Stadium against the ninth-ranked Oregon Ducks!

Who: No. 9 Oregon (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) vs No. 21 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12)

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Ore.

LINE: Oregon -3 - O/U 57.5

How to watch: ABC

