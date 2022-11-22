Quarterback

Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Seattle Seahawks - Practice Squad -> Mannion is currently a member of the Seahawks' practice squad... Jake Luton (2017-19) - New Orleans Saints - Practice Squad -> Luton is currently a member of the Saints' practice squad...

Running Back

Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad -> Jefferson currently finds himself on the Lions' practice squad... BJ Baylor (2018-21) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad -> Baylor currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad...

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 23-10 loss to Washington, Cooks led all receivers with three receptions for 70 yards... he averaged 23.3 yards per catch and had a long reception of 41 on the afternoon. He was targeted six times... Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - TBD -> In his second game with the New York Giants, Hodgins saw action on 45 snaps in the 31-18 defeat to the Lions. Hodgins was targeted by quarterback Daniel Jones three times and he caught all three targets for 29 yards. There's definitely room to rise up the receiving corps in New York and Hodgins could see an increased workload as soon as Thanksgiving day vs the Cowboys...

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - Practice Squad -> Togiai is currently on Philadelphia's practice squad... Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - 2nd/3rd string -> In Houston's 23-10 loss to Washington, Quitoriano started at one of the tight end spots and played 37 total snaps. He failed to bring in his lone receiving target from quarterback Davis Mills...

Offensive Line

Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String -> In Philly's 17-16 win over Indianapolis Seumalo made his 11th straight start of the season at right guard, playing 68 total snaps... He also saw special teams' action for two snaps via the field goal unit... Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second/Third String -> In Minnesota's 40-3 loss to Dallas, Brandel came off the bench and played 39 snaps at left tackle... He also saw two snaps on special teams via the field goal unit... Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - First/Second String -> In Arizona's 38-10 loss to San Francisco, Harlow saw action on special teams, playing two snaps on the field goal unit...

Linebackers

Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - Free Agent -> Rashed was released by Pittsburgh on Nov. 15th... he's currently a free agent.



Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 23-10 loss to Washington, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots, played 68 snaps, and tallied three tackles... Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Third String -> Wright didn't see action in Dallas' 40-3 victory over Minnesota... He's played in just one contest this season, week eight vs Chicago... Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> In Buffalo's 31-23 win over Cleveland, Poyer returned to the starting lineup after a two-game absence, finishing fifth on defense in total tackles with five. He also tallied a tackle for loss and a pass breakup. He started at free safety and played a total of 75 defensive snaps... Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - Seattle Seahawks - Second/Third String -> Dunn and the Seahawks were idle this week...

Punter

Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String -> In Carolina's 13-3 loss to Baltimore, Hekker had a busy afternoon, punting six times for a total of 265 yards. He averaged 44.2 yards per punt, landed four inside the 20, and had a long punt of 53 yards...