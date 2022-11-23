Oregon State Football: A Closer Look At Oregon
With the 21st-ranked Oregon State football team (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) set to host No. 9 Oregon (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12), BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Ducks...
UO Quick Hits
- Bo Nix is just the fifth FBS player since 2000 with at least 25 passing TDs and 14 rushing TDs through 11 games.
- Nix is tied for the FBS lead with 40 total touchdowns, and his 14 rushing TDs lead all FBS quarterbacks.
- Among all FBS teams, Oregon's offense ranks:
- No. 1 in fewest sacks allowed (3).
- No. 2 in first downs per game (26.9).
- No. 3 in total yards per game (511.2).
- Tied for No. 3 in red zone touchdowns (43).
- No. 4 in points per game (40.2).
- Tied for No. 5 in plays of 10-plus yards (203).
- No. 6 in total yards per play (7.07).
- No. 12 in rushing yards per game (223.0).
- No. 18 in passing yards per game (288.2).
- The Ducks have had great success during the "middle eight" - the last four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half. Oregon leads the nation in scoring differential in the middle eight minutes of the game at +7.3 points per game.
- No. 2 in the nation in scoring differential in the last four minutes of the first half (+4.5), and third in the first four minutes of the second half (+2.8).
- 15.73 points per game in the second quarter, No. 2 in the nation.
- No. 4 nationally in first-half scoring (22.18 PPG) and No. 4 in third-quarter scoring (10.73 PPG).
- 21 points in the third quarter vs. Washington on Nov. 12, Oregon's eighth quarter of 20-plus points this season.
- Five of the eight 20-plus points quarters have come in the second quarter.
- With a win, the Ducks would become the first team ever to play in four consecutive Pac-12 Championship Games.
- The Ducks are one of just eight FBS teams in the top 25 of both rushing offense (12th) and rushing defense (22nd).
- Oregon is tied for No. 16 nationally in fewest turnovers committed (11).
- Tied for 36th with 18 takeaways, including 13 in the last six games after matching season-high with three last week.
- Tied for No. 18 nationally with a plus-7 turnover margin.
- Tied for No. 8 in the FBS with just three lost fumbles.
- Zero lost fumbles through the first nine games of the season before losing three in the last two games.
Did You Know?
- Oregon State has won two of the last three matchups in Corvallis... The Beavers defeated the Ducks 34-24 in 2016, fell 55-15 in 2018, and won 41-38 in 2020...
- Oregon leads the all-time series 67-48-10 and also leads 31-21-6 in games played in Corvallis...
- The Beavers are 10-1 in their last 11 games at Reser Stadium dating back to 2021. The lone loss came at the hands of No. 6 USC in the conference opener earlier this season...
- With how Oregon's conference road schedule shook out this season, this matchup against Oregon State is their toughest game away from Autzen Stadium this season except for the opener against No. 1 Georgia. The combined record of Oregon's Pac-12 road opponents this season before facing OSU is 16-28 (WSU, Arizona, Cal, Colorado)...
- Over its last five games, the Oregon State defense has not allowed a first-quarter point. OSU has given up just 27 in the second quarter over that stretch.
Dan Lanning Press Conference + Player Interviews
Oregon Schedule
Oregon Stats
----
