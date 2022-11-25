With the 21st-ranked Beavers (8-3 5-3 Pac-12) set to host ninth-ranked Oregon (9-2, 7-1) on Saturday, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter , recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley , and writer T.J. Mathewson give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top!

Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 31, Oregon 28

The state will belong to the Beavers once more...

This has the makings of being the most competitive and high-stakes matchup between these two schools in at least a decade and I for one could not be more excited to be at Reser Stadium on Saturday!

With all that being said, let's get right into the prediction...

With UO QB Bo Nix not being at 100%, I see this matchup as a big-time opportunity for Oregon State to secure a marquee win against a nationally-ranked opponent.

Defensively, the Beavers will most certainly have their work cut out for them, but OSU's defense has been dynamite at home this season, allowing just 12.6 points per game

Oregon's offense is amongst the most explosive in the country and it'll be a terrific matchup against Oregon State's defense which is among the leaders in the conference in multiple categories.

The Ducks' offense certainly packs less of a punch if Nix isn't able to use his legs in the ground game. He's got 14 rushing touchdowns this season and if he's less than mobile as we saw last week against Utah, that's a huge advantage to OSU's defense.

On offense, Ben Gulbranson is going to have to build off of his most impressive showing under center last week against Arizona State. He's certainly come a long way compared to when he first came into the mix in place of Chance Nolan and he'll need to top his ASU performance against the Ducks for the Beavers to have a shot at coming away victorious.

OSU's ground attack will without a doubt be the offense's focal point, anchored by Damien Martinez, but for the Beavers to be at their best offensively, we'll need to see the aggressive and confident Gulbranson we saw against ASU. If he's able to connect with the receivers and tight ends in the passing game to complement the ground game, the Beavers will be tough to slow down offensively.

The Beavers are 10-1 in Reser Stadium over the last two seasons and it took a herculean effort from USC earlier this season for that lone loss. OSU went toe-to-toe with the Trojans and if you take away some of the turnovers in that matchup, it very well could have gone in the Beavers' favor.

Long story short, this Oregon team isn't as good as the Trojans and if the Beavers play as they did defensively against the Trojans with more offensive efficiency, they'll be in a prime position to defeat the Ducks...

It's going to be a dandy of a contest, but at home with the Reser Stadium crowd behind them and the opportunity to knock the Ducks out of the Pac-12 Championship game, I see the Beavers taking this matchup by three and wrapping up the regular season with an impressive 9-3 mark...

Brenden's season record (9-2)

- Brenden Slaughter