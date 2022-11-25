With the Oregon State football team set to host the Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium on Saturday afternoon, BeaversEdge gives five reasons why the Beavers can beat the Ducks!

With a sellout crowd expected, and Oregon not having faced a good team in a true road environment in several months, Reser Stadium is going to be a huge advantage and a reason why the Beavers can upset the Ducks...

The lone loss during that stretch came to the now No. 6 USC Trojans who have already clinched a berth in the Pac-12 Championship game and needed a miraculous late push to edge the Beavers earlier this season.

Ever since the beginning of the 2021 campaign, there's been something about playing in Corvallis as the Beavers have been very tough to beat home.

Oregon State running back Damien Martinez has been on a tear as of late, posting five straight 100-yard-plus performances and he's a huge reason why the Beavers can upset the Ducks...

If the Beavers can win the line of scrimmage, and everything I've seen from OL coach Jim Michalczik's group this season says they can, Martinez could be in line to be the next great OSU RB to have a big-time day against the Ducks. Jermar Jefferson and Ryan Nall have done so in the Beavers' last two wins in the series, so getting Martinez rolling will be absolutely key in this one...

Additionally, if the Beavers have the services of Deshaun Fenwick or Jam Griffin (both are questionable entering the matchup) the ground attack will be even more dynamic. If one or either is limited, Isaiah Newell would also see snaps behind Martinez...

A potential x-factor in the ground game could be Trey Lowe... he brings a different dynamic to the backfield because of his pass-catching and run-after-the-catch ability.

He's been limited to just the Boise State, Cal, & Arizona State games due to injury this season, but could bring a unique element in the sense that the Ducks don't have much tape on him this year and he brings something different to the table.

Oregon State's ground game is the bread and butter of this offense, and it all starts with Martinez... if they're able to get him and the ground game humming early, it could be a long afternoon for the Oregon defense...