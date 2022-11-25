For Talich, his relationship with the Beavers coaching staff is as long as any relationship he has with any coaching staff. "Oregon State was the first Division I school to offer me a scholarship opportunity," Talich told BeaversEdge. "I am lucky enough to have a head coach in high school that has some really amazing ties to some big time coaches, so I was able to go to a camp at Weber State this summer where Coach (Jake) Cookus met us to watch me test and run around and stuff. And then the next day coach (Trent) Bray called and offered me," he added. "Then I went down to Corvallis this summer for an unofficial visit, and the coaches were so great to me and I really appreciated the type of people they were. Throughout this whole recruiting process they have been very consistent, then coach Cookus actually got to come to our first round of the playoffs in Cody so that was pretty special and meant a lot for him to come all the way out to Wyoming to watch me play." That relationship with special teams coordinator Jake Cookus has been a big one for Talich in his recruitment. "Coach Cookus has been great through it all. He was the first one to call me last spring, and I remember talking on the phone for over half an hour with him just about advice going on to the next level and things like that," he said. "So he has definitely been a great mentor and someone I know I can go to whenever I need anything. So I would say that our relationship is very strong for sure."

Not only has Talich been impressed and blown away by the relationship-building the coaching staff has put the time into but he's also been impressed by what Jonathan Smith and his program are building in Corvallis. "They are also building something special in Corvallis," he said. "They have been on the uprise ever since coach smith came in. And their defense is really good. So it would be pretty awesome to be a part of that!" He would go on to elaborate on his thoughts about the program under Jonathan Smith and the development of the program overall. "It's pretty cool to watch the Beavers play," Talich said. "They play with so much emotion and intensity, especially on the defensive side of the ball. They almost beat USC and they have really been in every single game they have played," head added. "Coach Bray has done an incredible job getting the defense ready each and every week, and I like how the players seem to always be playing with a chip on their shoulder. It’s very clear that the program is still on the rise and it would be fun to be a part of that no doubt." BLACK FRIDAY/CYBER MONDAY DEAL - Get BeaversEdge Premium For $22 (78% Off)

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5ONRXhjaXRlZCBmb3IgdGhlIENpdmlsIFdhciB0aGlzIHdlZWtl bmQgaW4gQ29ydmFsbGlzISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQmVhdnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNHb0JlYXZzPC9hPiDwn6ar8J+UpSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vN1VhRU5wNjBHUCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzdVYUVOcDYwR1A8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTHVrZSBUYWxpY2ggKEBMdWtlVGFsaWNoKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0x1a2VUYWxpY2gvc3RhdHVzLzE1 OTU1MzA0MjYxOTM2OTg4MTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1i ZXIgMjMsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

It's also a defense that Talich can see himself being a part of in the future, though acknowledges that he still has some physical development to go. "I think I definitely have to develop physically wherever I go. But Oregon State sees me as a linebacker. So I would definitely need to put some more meat on my bones and learn the linebacker position," he said. "But hopefully I would be able to play in some form, on special teams, or however else I could help. But I think my style of play would fit into the way the Beavs play for sure!" After his visit to Corvallis this weekend, Talich will also take official visits to Utah, Washington State, and Wyoming. He doesn't have a concrete decision date set for a commitment but would like to have his decision done by the early signing period next month but won't rush to a decision either. On top of his offers from Oregon State, Utah, Washington State, and Wyoming, Tailch also has a PWO offer from Notre Dame.