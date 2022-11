PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

It's the biggest game of the year for Oregon State which means it will also be their biggest recruiting opportunity of the season. The Beavers are expecting over 70 recruits to be on hand Saturday against the Ducks including several top targets in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes.

Out of the 70+ recruits, only one recruit is on an official visit this weekend, Cody (WY) linebacker Luke Talich. The Beavers' will not only have their coaching staff to help in trying to land the Wyoming native but will also have seven commitments from their 2023 recruiting class on hand including star quarterback Aidan Chiles.

MORE: EDGE POD: Previewing OSU vs UO | Starters As Recruits: OSU vs UO | Defense Previews Oregon | Bowl Projections | A Closer Look At Oregon | WATCH: Offense Previews Oregon | Injury Report vs Oregon | Oregon State HC Jonathan Smith Presser | OSU Lands 2023 ATH Jermod McCoy