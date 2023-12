For the second time this week, a Colorado transfer has committed to Oregon State. Joining offensive lineman Van Wells , running back Anthony Hankerson on Wednesday announced his commitment to Oregon State. He'll have three years to play two in Corvallis and will join a Beavers' running back room that returns scholarship tailbacks Damien Martinez and Isaiah Newell for the 2024 season.

Hankerson entered the transfer portal earlier his month after spending the last two seasons in Boulder. A native of Florida, Hankerson is out of powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas and committed to Colorado over offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, and others.

In his two seasons with the Buffaloes, Hankerson totaled 146 carries for 593 yards and four touchdowns. In 2023, he carried the ball 78 times for 319 yards and a touchdown. He also had 16 receptions for 71 yards and a score. He'll bring quality versatility with him to Corvallis.