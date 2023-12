Oregon State has lost another commitment in its 2024 recruiting class. On Wednesday morning, Texas running back Brandon Tullis announced he would be decommitting from the Beavers.

The Frisco, Texas native's decision comes days after an official visit to East Lansing to visit Jonathan Smith and the Michigan State Spartans.

MORE: QB HOTBOARD | Bray Announces 5 New Hires | Offseason Movement Tracker | Atticus Sappington Enters Portal | OL Rakeem Johnson Decommits | Beavers Land DL Nick Norris | PFF: Where OSU Finished In The Rankings | What Are The Beavers Getting In Van Wells?