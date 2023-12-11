He joins Colorado offensive line transfer Van Wells of players in the transfer portal who have announced their commitment to the Beavers .

For the second time in two days, Oregon State has landed a transfer portal commitment! On Monday morning, Northern Colorado transfer defensive end Nick Norris announced his commitment to the Beavers on X.

Norris comes to Corvallis after spending three seasons with Northern Colorado, playing in 22 games. In those 22 career games, Norris recorded 85 tackles including 10.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks. He also had one pass deflection during his career.

With the Beavers, Norris will help replace the departing Joe Golden who exhausted his eligibility this past season after spending two years with the program.

Golden, like Norris started his career with Northern Colorado before transferring to Oregon State. In two seasons, Golden recorded 41 tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery.

With Golden gone, Norris will join a defensive line room that features JoJo Johnson, Kelze Howard, Thomas Collins, Quincy Wright, Takari Hickle, Oluwaseyi Omotosho, Jacob Schuster, Sione Lolohea, and Semisi Saluni.

If he plays more outside linebacker/edge, he'll join Zakaiah Saez, Mathias Malaki-Donaldson, Ryan Franke, Cory Stover, and Nikko Taylor in the OLB room...

