Trent Bray and his staff are continuing to be active in the transfer portal as they look to put together their roster for the 2024 season. One position the Beavers are continuing to evaluate and target is the quarterback position.

The Beavers have currently a pair of scholarship quarterbacks on their roster Ben Gulbranson and Travis Throckmorton. Walk-on Dom Montiel out of Coos Bay also remains on the roster. With that being said, BeaversEdge provides our second quarterback hotboard, looking at some potential new names to know at the position while a few names are taken off the board.

Notably, two quarterbacks have been moved off the hot board in Michigan State transfer Sam Leavitt, an Oregon native, and Boise State signal caller Taylen Green. Leavitt has committed to play at Arizona State while Green is headed to the SEC and will replace KJ Jefferson at Arkansas.

