PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: OL Rakeem Johnson Decommits | Beavers Land DL Nick Norris | PFF: Where OSU Finished In The Rankings | What Are The Beavers Getting In Van Wells?

After a superb 2023 season that saw him lead the Pac-12 in kicking percentage, Oregon State kicker Atticus Sappington has entered the transfer portal.

Taking over for the injured Everett Hayes to start the 2023 season, Sappington took the job and never gave it back, hitting 92.9% of his kicks (13-of-14) and hitting 49-of-50 extra points. After showing some inconsistency in 2022, Sappington was impressive in '23 as he improved his accuracy, range, and was a real weapon for the OSU special teams' game.

MORE: | Beavers Land Colorado Transfer OL | Inside The Dam: Good News On The Way? | Beavers & Ducks To Continue Series

The Beavers will be a bit thin at kicker for the Sun Bowl as just Hayes remains on the roster. OSU does hold a pledge from 2024 kicker Martin Connington...

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage of Oregon State's offseason...