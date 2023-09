With the No. 19 Oregon State football team (3-1, 0-1 P12) set to face No. 10 Utah (4-0, 1-0) in Corvallis on Friday, BeaversEdge caught up with UteNation Publisher beat writer Alex Markham to learn more about the Utes!

Alex Markham: "I believe it can be, but it’s still too early to tell. The 2019 defense was special, and, off the top of my head, I believe all but one starter made an NFL roster at one point. This 2023 defense is the deepest that the program has ever produced.

They’ve had one impressive performance after another and they’ve been doing so while they’ve been missing several impact starters. Jonah Elliss leads the nation in sacks, but coming into the season, he wasn’t even their best pass rusher. That honor goes to Connor O’Toole, who is expected to play his first game of the season this week.

They’re scary good, but they’re also about to face some dangerous offenses. It'll be fun to watch and compare over the next couple of months."

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Injury Report vs Utah | Staff Predictions | EDGE Previewing Utah vs OSU | Starters as Recruits: Utah vs OSU | Pac-12 Power Rankings Week 5 | Beavers Lose OL Pledge David Abajian | A Closer Look At Utah