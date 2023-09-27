Oregon State Football: A Closer Look At Utah
With the No. 19 Oregon State football team (3-1, 0-0 P12) set to face No. 10 Utah (3-0, 0-0) at Reser Stadium on Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Utes!
Series History
Utah Quick Hits
THE NUMBERS
- Head Coach Kyle Whittingham is set to coach in his 359th overall game at Utah and his 233rd as head coach on Friday.
- Utah is 4-0 to start the season for the first time since 2017.
- Utah has won six of the last seven games against Oregon State.
- The Utes are 16-3 in conference games since 2021.
NEED TO KNOWS
- Utah is currently ranked 10th in the AP Poll and 10th in the Coaches poll, marking the 14th straight week that the Utes have ranked inside the top-15 in both polls, dating back to Oct. 16, 2022.
- Head coach Kyle Whittingham (19th year) is the longest-tenured coach in the Pac-12 and the second-longest tenured coach at the same school in the FBS.
- The Utes have posted a winning record in nine straight seasons, dating back to 2014. Utah has finished with a winning season in 16 of Whittingham's 18 years as head coach.
- Utah's defense currently leads the league in seven statistical categories, including ranking in the top-10 in the FBS in third down conversion percentage (No. 1), defensive touchdowns (No. 3), rushing defense (No. 3), scoring defense (No. 6) and total defense (No. 9).
- Utah is the third team in Pac-12 Conference history to win back-to-back conference championship games (2021, 2022).
Kyle Whittingham Press Conferences
Utah Schedule
