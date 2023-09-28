With the No. 19 Beavers (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) set to host No. 10 Utah (4-0, 1-0) at Reser Stadium on Friday, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter , recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley , and writer T.J. Mathewson give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top!

Every Friday of each game week (Thursday this week), the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 16, Utah 13

In case you wanted some advice..... take the under in this one.

Saturday's battle between No. 10 Utah and No. 19 Oregon State will come down to who hits each other in the mouth the hardest. We don't know if Cam Rising will be available until game day so until then, we will assume redshirt freshman Nate Johnson will start again for the Utes.

Utah has been ultra-conservative with Johnson under center, running the ball 100 times to just 38 passes in Johnson's first two starts of the season, and that despite Utah running for just 2.1 YPC against UCLA.

Oregon State has been excellent against the run this season, and won't have to worry about any of the secondary issues that plagued them against WSU facing a Utah group that operates completely opposite.

On the other side of the football, Oregon State's offensive line will have its toughest test of the season against Jonah Elliss and co., who harassed freshman Dante Moore of UCLA into the worst game of his young college career (15/35 1 TD 1 INT), sacked him seven times, and recorded 11 TFL.

This is the matchup of an unstoppable force (Oregon State's 5.8 YPC, No. 8 nationally) and an immovable object (1.7 YPC allowed, No. 2 nationally). If the Beavers can find SOME success on the ground, paired with their advantage at QB, I like their chances.

In an ideal world, DJ Uiagalelei makes just enough plays in this one, especially on the ground, against a tough defense to get everyone off his back and the Beavers back in the win column,