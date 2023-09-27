1. Washington

2. Oregon

3. USC

4. WSU

5. Utah

6. OSU

7. UCLA

8. Colorado

9. Arizona

10. Cal

11. Arizona State

12. Stanford

Washington has now clearly established themselves as the best team in the Pac-12, It’s hard to argue at this point. Oregon gets the nod at two over USC. Don’t overlook WSU, I think the Cougars are closer to No. 2 and 3 than people think.

Utah is going to be a tier below everyone else until Cam Rising gets back, though that defense is championship-worthy. The Beavers just didn’t look ready to play on Saturday and don’t look like they deserve to be in the top tier of teams. They do rank above UCLA due to the experience at quarterback.

Colorado is the biggest dropped this week, the Buffs didn’t look like they belonged on the same field as the Ducks. Arizona and Cal continue to look like a slight step above the bottom two teams. Arizona State is a mess at QB, but at least put up a fight vs USC.

- T.J. Mathewson