Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Fall To Oregon 4-2 In Opener

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Ben Gulbranson Enters Portal | Jailen Homes & Jeremiah Noga Enter Portal | Preview vs Oregon | Jade Carey Finalist For Honda Award | BeaversEdge Recaps Spring Football & Talks Baseball vs Oregon | Montrel Hatten Enters Portal | OV Profile: WR Malcolm Watkins | MBB: Beavers Add Keziah Ekissi

EUGENE, Ore. – Third-ranked Oregon State baseball dropped a 4-2 decision to No. 13 Oregon on Friday night at PK Park, which snapped the Beavers’ season-long win streak at 12 games.

Aiva Arquette and Gavin Turley drove in runs in Oregon State’s third inning, but that’s all the offense the Beavers (32-8) could muster in the loss. Oregon (28-12) scored on a solo home run in the third, plated two in the fourth and added another insurance run on a home run in the seventh.

Nelson Keljo scattered two hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings, striking out four. He took the loss, dropping to 2-2 on the year. Eric Segura, meanwhile, worked 3 1/3 innings in relief, holding Oregon to two hits and a run.

Oregon’s Grayson Grinsell held Oregon State to four hits and two runs in seven innings, striking out five, to get the win, improving to 7-1.

Next Up

Oregon State and Oregon continue play Saturday with a 4:05 p.m. PT first pitch at PK Park in Oregon. The game will stream live on B1G+.

Oregon State Notes

• Oregon State dropped to 26-5 this season when scoring first.

• OSU also lost for the first time this season when limiting an opponent to five runs or less, and is 24-1 on the year.

• Gavin Turley’s RBI marked the 172nd of his career. He’s now one shy of Andy Jarvis (2000-03) for third in a career at Oregon State.

• Easton Talt drew two walks, upping his season tally to 49, one shy of moving into a tie for 10th at OSU.

• Arquette has 26 hits during his 13-game hit streak, which he extended with his RBI single in the third.

• Wilson Weber pushed his hit streak to six games, one off his season-long of seven.

• The Oregon State bullpen has allowed eight hits and one run with nine walks and 18 strikeouts over its last 18 2/3 innings, stretching over three games.

OSU Athletics