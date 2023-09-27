Utah vs Oregon State: Starters As Recruits
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
No. 19 Oregon State (3-1, 0-1 P12) will look to bounce back on Friday night against the No. 10 Utah Utes (4-0, 1-0 P12) at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.
In preparation for Friday night's showdown, BeaversEdge takes a look at how Oregon State's starters matched up against Utah's starters as recruits and which position group has the edge going into Friday.
MORE: EDGE POD: Previewing Utah vs OSU | Pac-12 Power Rankings Week 5 | Beavers Lose OL Pledge David Abajian | A Closer Look At Utah | Commit Stats: Recent Look At OSU's Recruits | WATCH: Beavers Preview Utah | Beavers In The NFL: Week 3 Recap | Notes & Quotes From Jonathan Smith
QUARTERBACK
|PLAYER
|Comp %
|Yards
|YPA
|TD/INT
|Rating
|
D.J. UIAGALELEI
|
57.8
|
828
|
8.1
|
7/3
|
142.8
|
NATE JOHNSON
|
63.3
|
398
|
8.1
|
2/0
|
145.0
Utah's Cam Rising may return Friday, it's unclear, but if he doesn't, Nate Johnson will be the starting quarterback. Johnson has been okay for the Utes through four games this season, being decently efficient. Utah won't plan on giving him many opportunities to throw the ball around if he does indeed start.
D.J. Uiagalelelei has taken a step back over the last two weeks but still has a clear advantage here over Johnson and the Utes. Even if Cam Rising would play this weekend, we'd likely still give the Beavers the edge due to Rising's potential rust.
Advantage - Oregon State
RUNNING BACK
|Player
|Attempts
|Yards
|AVG
|TDs
|
Damien Martinez
|
57
|
432
|
7.6
|
1
|
Ja'Quinden Jackson
|
39
|
239
|
6.1
|
0
This is a very good matchup between two great running backs; both are very productive and can be game-changers at the position. That being said, we'll give Martienz the advantage here. He's off to a terrific start this season and has been nearly unstoppable.
Advantage - Martinez/Oregon State
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: Beavers Lose OL Commit David Abajian | A Closer Look At Utah | Commit Stats: Recent Look At OSU's Recruits | WATCH: Beavers Preview Utah | Beavers In The NFL: Week 3 Recap | Notes & Quotes From Jonathan Smith
WIDE RECEIVERS
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news