QUARTERBACK

D.J. UIAGALELEI vs. NATE JOHNSON PLAYER Comp % Yards YPA TD/INT Rating D.J. UIAGALELEI 57.8 828 8.1 7/3 142.8 NATE JOHNSON 63.3 398 8.1 2/0 145.0

Utah's Cam Rising may return Friday, it's unclear, but if he doesn't, Nate Johnson will be the starting quarterback. Johnson has been okay for the Utes through four games this season, being decently efficient. Utah won't plan on giving him many opportunities to throw the ball around if he does indeed start. D.J. Uiagalelelei has taken a step back over the last two weeks but still has a clear advantage here over Johnson and the Utes. Even if Cam Rising would play this weekend, we'd likely still give the Beavers the edge due to Rising's potential rust. Advantage - Oregon State

RUNNING BACK

DAMIEN MARTINEZ vs. Ja'Quinden Jackson Player Attempts Yards AVG TDs Damien Martinez 57 432 7.6 1 Ja'Quinden Jackson 39 239 6.1 0

This is a very good matchup between two great running backs; both are very productive and can be game-changers at the position. That being said, we'll give Martienz the advantage here. He's off to a terrific start this season and has been nearly unstoppable. Advantage - Martinez/Oregon State

WIDE RECEIVERS