Oregon State has lost a commitment from 2024 offensive tackle David Abajian. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound prospect out of Chaminade in West Hills, California, announced his decision on Wednesday morning. He made his announcement on Twitter .

"I am thankful for the opportunity that Oregon State gave me. I appreciate the coaching staff and the hospitality shown to me and my family throughout this process," Abajian said in his Twitter post. "After long discussions with my family, I believe at this time, it is in my best interest to step away from my commitment to Oregon State."

Abajian originally committed to the Beavers in June, taking two trips to Corvallis this past offseason, including an official visit. The California native originally committed to Oregon State over offers from Boston College, California, Kansas, Nebraska, and Washington State.

With the decommitment, the Beavers are left with 14 commitments in their 2024 recruiting class, including five offensive linemen in Dylan Sikorski, Terrell Kim, Rustin Young, Payton Stewart, and Rakeem Johnson.