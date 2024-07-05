Analysis: Beavers Add Physical DB In Sean Craig
With Oregon State recently landing Las Vegas defensive back Sean Craig, BeaversEdge breaks down what he brings to the Beavers!
Craig Comes To OSU With Great Size & Strength
The first defensive back pledge for Oregon State head coach Trent Bray and secondary coach Rod Chance in the 2025 recruiting class, Craig chose the Beavers over offers from Air Force, Idaho, Washington State, Portland State, and San Diego State.
Standing at 6-foot-3, and checking in at 178-pounds, the Las Vegas native figures to also play safety for the Beavers when he arrives in Corvallis.
He's certainly versatile enough to do either, and a 6-foot-3 frame for a CB is always a good thing, but regardless he'll fit right in with the Beavers' versatile group of DBs.
